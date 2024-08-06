Sports

Simone Biles ends Paris Olympic campaign with silver: 'Happy, proud, and excited'

  by Web Desk
  August 06, 2024
American artistic gymnast Simone Biles’ 2024 Paris Olympics journey came to an end with a silver medal on Monday, August 5.

Biles, who had already won three gold medals, entered the final day of competition with a probability to push her Paris gold tally to a record five in one Olympic Games, but it was Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade’s day.

The 27-year-old won her first gold with Team USA, second in all-around, soared vault title on Saturday.

The 11-time Olympic medallist was happy with her journey as she said, “I accomplished way more than my wildest dreams, not just at this Olympics, but in the sport. So I can’t be mad at the performances.... Competing, then walking away with four medals. I’m not mad about it.”

She expressed, “I’m not very upset or anything about my performance at the Olympics. I'm happy, proud, and even more excited that it’s over. I couldn’t have asked for a better Olympic Games or a better support system. Thank you, Paris.”

Additionally, Biles’ tally for Olympic medals has reached 11 with seven golds, two silvers, and two bronzes, NBC News reported.

