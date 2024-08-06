Entertainment

'Deadpool & Wolverine' director addresses Taylor Swift's cameo rumors

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ has earned approximately $824 million worldwide

  August 06, 2024
Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine director, has finally addressed down the rumors regarding Taylor Swift’s cameo appearance in the blockbuster movie.

During his recent appearance on Variety, he was asked if there’s “even truth” to the Karma crooner’s cameo speculations.

Shawn admitted that it was “one of the loudest rumors” that came out of nowhere.

“It was never true. Thank you, internet, for building such a smokescreen of rumors and half-truths so that no one ever knew what was going to happen,” he explained.

The mega hit film has broken records of R-rated movies and made $824 million worldwide so far.

In the same conversation, he recalled how quickly Henry Cavill said “yes” to appear as a Wolverine variant.

Shawn revealed, “He said ‘yes’ right away because he knew it would be subversive and playful. It was also with a lot of affection for him and his body of work, and playing with his legacy as a DC hero now that he’s appearing as a variant of a Marvel hero.”

For the unversed, Henry Cavill was credited as Cavillerine in Deadpool & Wolverine.

