Zendaya, Robert Pattinson eyed to star in Kristoffer Borgli’s 'The Drama'

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are in early negotiation stage to headline The Drama, helmed and written by director Kristoffer Borgli.

The major details about The Drama are still not revealed yet but according to speculations, it revolves around romance that takes an unexpected turn before the couple’s big day.

Kristoffer’s upcoming film will mark another collaboration between A24 and Square Peg, along with Hereditary, Midsommar, Dream Scenario and the upcoming films Death of a Unicorn starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega.

Zendaya has lead blockbuster movies this year including Dune: Part Two and Challengers. The renowned actress is set to reprise her Emmy and Golden Globe winning role as Rue Bennett in the third season of Euphoria.

Furthermore, she was recently spotted at the Duke of York Theatre in London's West End on Saturday to support he beau Tom Holland.

Tom Holland performed his final show Romeo & Juliet in London. The Spiderman actor starred alongside Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet.

In the viral pictures, Zendaya donned a beautiful attire by pairing it with light-wash jeans, a beige jacket and copper stiletto heels.

Hollywood News

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie begin ‘The Simple Life Reboot’ filming in craziest way
Ben Affleck to play ‘Hulk Hogan’ in Matt Damon’s upcoming film?
The Weeknd confirms new album 'unprepared certainty' in cryptic post
‘Umbrella Academy’ cast reflects on their journey in Netflix show
‘John Wick’ franchise expands with ‘Under the High Table’ series
Leonardo DiCaprio bitten on BUM by naughty jellyfish
Travis Kelce admits to Taylor Swift connection making him recognizable
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson hit by burglars in broad daylight
Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri Cruise in ‘anguished tears’ over phone
Priyanka Chopra flaunts ‘bloody’ makeup look from ‘The Bluff’ set
'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' unveils first look
Britney Spears’ sons want to reunite her with grandfather Jamie Spares