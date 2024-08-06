Sania Mirza shares her 'Weekly Recap' featuring busy moments

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza known for her active social media presence captured her busy week with 13.2 M followers.
On Monday, the mom of one uploaded a bunch of images from her week filled with travels, photoshoots, interviews and cherished moments with friends.
“Sneaking in the selfies and pictures in between many flights and 17-hour days,” she captioned the post.
However, a cryptic note at the end of her recap caught the attention of many. The note read, “But then again, destiny’s not always about what we want, sometimes it’s about what we need. Midnight.”
This message comes amidst her separation from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who has tied the knot for the second time with the Khaani star Sana Javed.
Following the announcement of the cricketer's marriage, Mirza's team confirmed they had split.
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, who tied the knot in Hyderabad in 2010, are parents to a son Izhaan Mirza Malik.
It is pertinent to mention that just recently the Indian trailblazer documented '24 hours in Switzerland.'