With Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future still uncertain, Virgil van Dijk offered hints about the forward’s role and the club’s next steps

After Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Brighton, Virgil van Dijk praised the squad’s unity and hinted at important decisions ahead regarding Mohamed Salah and the team’s season strategy.

Salah made a notable return to the Liverpool team by providing an assist as Hugo Ekitike, helping secure a remarkable victory that moved Liverpool up to sixth in the Premier League standings.

He was initially named on the bench by manager Arne Slot but came in the 26th minute after defender Joe Gomez had to leave the field due to injury.

The decision to include him comes after conversations between Salah and head coach Slot on Friday, December 12.

After playing his 250th Premier League match for Liverpool on Saturday, Van Dijk said, "We showed this week that we are absolutely united. We go forward as one. Mo [Salah] is going to Afcon and we all hope that he'll be successful there and he'll come back and be important for us for the rest of the season," as per BBC Sports.

The player added, "The other side of it is that we all know football and we have no idea what is going to happen. I hope that he stays because he is one of my leaders and still very important for the football club. But there's more parties to this situation."

While praising Liverpool manager Arne Slot for managing a difficult situation and described Slot's approach as measured and well-managed.

Salah is now scheduled to join the Egyptian national team on Monday for the Africa Cup of Nations.

