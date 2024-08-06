Henry Cavill makes hilarious confession about his 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo

Henry Cavill addressed his Deadpool and Wolverine cameo with a new image featuring his Cavillrine look.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Enola Holmes star celebrated his MCU debut, in which he played a Wolverine variant.
"To be safe, I shaved the moustache off for this one. Just the moustache," the Argylle star captioned his post.
With the caption, Cavill aimed to dig at his look in 2016's Justice League, the shooting for which was scheduled while the actor was busy filming Mission: Impossible — Fallout.
To note, the 41-year-old had grown a moustache for the action-thriller and the creators therefore had to remove his moustache using CGI.
Although fans hoped for one more solo Superman film, they have come to terms with the fact that this might not happen.
In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Zack Synder was asked about Henry Cavill's cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine, "I haven’t seen it yet, but I did hear about it. Sounds fun,’ and smiled when told that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool pokes fun at how Marvel will treat Cavill better than the ‘studio down the street."
Synder further remarked, "Well, Henry is an amazing Superman to me, obviously. I hired him and wanted him to be Superman. Any missed opportunities are unfortunate, and it would be great to have more Henry. I always think you can have more Henry."