Bangladesh President Shahabuddin dissolves parliament amid unrest

The President of Bangladesh, Shahabuddin, dissolved the parliament on Tuesday, August 6, to make way for the interim government.
According to Al Jazeera, the president's office announced the dissolution of the assembly a day after the long-standing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set down and fled from the country.
The president’s press secretary, Shiplu Zaman, said in a statement, “The president has dissolved parliament.”
The announcement came after the student protest coordinator demanded the dissolution of the parliament by 3 pm (GST) today to push the formation of the new interim government at the earliest.
To note, it was the 12th parliament of the country that was formed after the January election, when Hasina won the record for the fifth time after the opposition boycotted the polls.
Meanwhile, the Noble Laureate Mohammad Yunus has agreed to be the chief adviser of the interim government, as requested by the key organiser of Bangladesh’s student protests, Nahid Islam, in a Facebook video earlier on Tuesday.
As per the Bangladesh army statement, army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, who took charge after the resignation of Hasina, will meet the coordinators of the student protest today.