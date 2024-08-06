Muhammad Yunus to become chief advisor of Bangladesh interim government

Bangladesh’s Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday, August 6, agreed to become the chief advisor of the interim government.
The key organiser of the student protest, Nahid Islam, called Yunus to lead the upcoming interim government of the country after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
According to First Post, the protesters from the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) earlier on Tuesday said, “We have decided that the interim government would be formed in which internationally renowned Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus, who has wide acceptability, would be the chief adviser.”
After which The Daily Star source quoted Yunus saying, “When I was contacted on behalf of the students, I didn't agree at first. I told them I had a lot of work to finish. But the students repeatedly requested me.”
He further added, “I also considered that these students had protested so much, they had to pay so much for it. If the students can sacrifice so much, if the people of the country can sacrifice so much, then I also have some responsibility. Then I told the students that I can take the responsibility.”
Moreover, Yunus, who went to Paris on a special guest invitation from the Olympic Committee, is still abroad for his treatment, but he has assured to come back as soon as possible.’