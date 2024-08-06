Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics

In a significant boost for Pakistan’s Olympic hopes, Arshad Nadeem has advanced to the final of the men’s javelin throw at the Paris Olympics.
His strong qualifying performance on Tuesday, where he achieved a throw of 86.59 meters, earned him second place in the Group A qualification round.
Meanwhile, Germany’s Julian Weber led the field with a throw of 87.76 meters, ensuring his place in the final. Julius Yego of Kenya, a silver medalist from the Rio 2016 Olympics, also advanced with a season-best throw of 85.97 meters.
Nadeem’s qualification is a significant moment for Pakistan, marking a potential breakthrough after 32 years without an Olympic medal.
His throw placed him behind India’s Neeraj Chopra, who led Group B with a distance of 89.34 meters, ensuring his own spot in the final.
Nadeem’s journey to the final has been challenging. He previously finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics and had notable performances including setting a Commonwealth Games record with a throw of 90.18 meters.
Despite recent injuries and surgeries, Nadeem’s recovery and performance highlight his determination and skill.
The final of the men’s javelin throw is scheduled for August 8, where Nadeem will aim to build on his solid qualifying performance and secure a medal for Pakistan.