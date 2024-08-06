Sports

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics

Arshad Nadeem secured second place in the Group A qualification round

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics

In a significant boost for Pakistan’s Olympic hopes, Arshad Nadeem has advanced to the final of the men’s javelin throw at the Paris Olympics.

His strong qualifying performance on Tuesday, where he achieved a throw of 86.59 meters, earned him second place in the Group A qualification round.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Julian Weber led the field with a throw of 87.76 meters, ensuring his place in the final. Julius Yego of Kenya, a silver medalist from the Rio 2016 Olympics, also advanced with a season-best throw of 85.97 meters.

Nadeem’s qualification is a significant moment for Pakistan, marking a potential breakthrough after 32 years without an Olympic medal.

His throw placed him behind India’s Neeraj Chopra, who led Group B with a distance of 89.34 meters, ensuring his own spot in the final.

Nadeem’s journey to the final has been challenging. He previously finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics and had notable performances including setting a Commonwealth Games record with a throw of 90.18 meters.

Despite recent injuries and surgeries, Nadeem’s recovery and performance highlight his determination and skill.

The final of the men’s javelin throw is scheduled for August 8, where Nadeem will aim to build on his solid qualifying performance and secure a medal for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics
Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash

Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash
Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty

Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

Sports News

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Suni Lee views Paris Olympics as her ‘redemption tour’
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Cristiano Ronaldo shares glimpse of Al Nassr training: ‘Back where I belong!’
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Armand "Mondo" Duplantis wins record-breaking Olympic gold
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Simone Biles ends Paris Olympic campaign with silver: ‘Happy, proud, and excited’
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Tom Brady totally floored by Simone Biles’ Olympics gymnastics
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso removed from Olympic village amid controversy
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Simone Biles falls short in balance beam final at Paris Olympics
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Former English cricketer Graham Thorpe dies at 55
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Imane Khelif breaks silence on bullying: 'Can kill people's spirit'
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Nadal counsels Alcaraz to maintain pride after Djokovic defeat
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz to earn first Olympic gold
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Suni Lee marks another victory at 2024 Paris Olympics