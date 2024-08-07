Ayeza Khan uplifts the spirits of women with a motivational post

Ayeza Khan urged all women to feel empowered no matter what!
Turning to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the Mein starlet dropped a series of pictures with a motivational message for all women out there, who feel they are not good enough.
"I am a woman, empowered as a mother, inspiring as a wife, and unstoppable as an individual, women are the heart of the home and the strength of the world, " Khan wrote as caption.
She added, "Celebrate yourself every day, take care of yourself, and make sure you keep yourself above everything you."
The superstar wants to make women feel they have the power to rule the world.
The Laapata star's recent show of support for women has been portrayed in a good light as many of her fans came forward and commented.
One user wrote, " Successful."
" Queen of our hearts," the second penned.
" You are an inspiration, " the third commented.
The fourth expressed, " Very true."
Recently, the Laapata star stirred social media frenzy as she confirmed her fan meet and greet tour to London via an Instagram video message.
It is pertinent to mention that Khan is an avid social media user, who every now and then shares tidbits about her life. She also exudes positivity with her words of wisdom.