Kendall Jenner navigates hardships of her modelling career 

Supermodel Kendall Jenner admitted that the pressure to perform in her career has left her emotionally drained.
Kendall, who lives a glamorous lifestyle, revealed her journey till now has not been a bed of roses.
On a recent episode of the podcast Anything Goes hosted by Emma Chamberlain, the reality TV star said, " There have been times I have cried tears, had emotional breakdowns during the day, worked at night and travelled most of the time."
"I think I've been extremely fortunate, but I also have had my own set of challenges, whether it's being overworked or not getting a job that I would've really loved to get," she continued.
The 28-year-old also emphasised on the loneliness she feels while being away from home sweet home, "It is very lonely."
"I've had really dark nights where I've been in random cities and just hysterically crying myself to sleep."
The American model confessed, "There's been a lot of definite moments where I'm like, 'What is going on, is this all worth it? Something really crazy happens at home that I would love to be there for and I'm being told I can't be."
However, amidst all these hardships, the youngest member of the Kardashian- Jenner clan feels very grateful for all the opportunities that came her way, "It really is a beautiful thing to be able to travel the world the way I have."
Aside from her career woes, the model discussed her future desires in a previous chat with Vogue.
"I dream, above all, of longevity, Even when I'm older. I hope people will still think of me. I'd like to stay in the limelight as the years go by. I would love to have a family, become a mother, and have children," Kendall Jenner shared.