Amanda Seyfried stands firm on 'hateful' Charlie Kirk comment, won't apologise

The 'Mamma Mia!' star has opened up about her controversial remark about Charlie Kirk after his death

Amanda Seyfried will not apologise for calling Charlie Kirk "hateful" after the right-wing influencer was shot and killed.

In a cover interview for Who What Wear, Amanda said she stood by her words, noting, "I'm not f***ing apologising for that."

"I mean, for f***'s sake, I commented on one thing. I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes. What I said was pretty damn factual, and I'm free to have an opinion, of course."

Kirk was shot on the campus of Utah Valley University in September while taking part in an outdoor debating session with students as part of his "American Comeback Tour".

Shortly after, Seyfried commented on a social media post that compiled the activits' comments belittling immigrants, Black women, and birth control, and wrote, "He was hateful."

Her comment received immense backlash, following which she turned to her Instagram to say that, "We're forgetting the nuance of humanity."

She went on to explain, "I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk’s murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable. No one should have to experience this level of violence. This country is grieving too many senseless and violent deaths and shootings. Can we agree on that at least?"

Amanda Seyfried will be seen next in the new psychological thriller The Housemaid, alongside Sydney Sweeney, Brandon Sklenar and Michele Morrone, set to hit theatres on December 19.

