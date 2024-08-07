Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter feels 'grateful' towards beau Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan started dating in December 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter feels 'grateful' towards beau Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter has expressed gratitude towards beau Barry Keoghan after he starred in her music video Please Please Please.

The Work It alum also praised her boyfriend and admitted that she might be “biased” while rating him.

During a conversation with Variety on Tuesday, the singer said, “I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation,” adding, “So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.”

Sabrina also revealed that “loved the song, “He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that.”

Later on in the conversation with the outlet, the Tall Girl star compared the similarities between the astrological sign of her beau and sister.

She stated, “Barry’s a Libra, and so is my sister. They’re very different, but they have similarities. I tend to gravitate towards Leos as well.”

Sabrina and Berry started dating in December 2023 after she broke up with Shawn Mendes.

She previously told Rolling Stone, “The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do.”

In the same conversation, Sabrina also praised her best friend Taylor Swift.

