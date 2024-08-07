Entertainment

BTS' Suga breaks silence for first time on DUI Incident

Suga issued sincere apology for DUI Incident

  • August 07, 2024
BTS member Suga, who also goes by his stage names Suga and Agust D, has broken silence for first time on DUI Incident.

The So Far Away crooner has issued a sincere apology and apologised for his behaviour.

As reported by Soompi, Suga released the apology on Wednesday after being arrested for violating the Road Traffic Act (drunk driving) by Seoul Yongsan Police Station.

He penned on Weverse, "I am very heavy-hearted and apologetic to bring you disappointing news. After drinking at a dinner last night, I rode an electric scooter home."

Suga further explained, "I violated the Road Traffic Act due to my complacent thinking that it was a short distance and my failure to recognize that using an electric scooter while intoxicated was prohibited."

The Korean singer continued the statement, "I fell while parking the scooter in front of my house, and a nearby police officer conducted a breathalyzer test, resulting in the cancellation of my license and a fine.”

He revealed that there were “no victims” or damaged property in this process but he will still take “responsibility without any excuse.”

Entertainment News

Anne Hathaway marks 'Princess Diaries 2's 20th anniversary with Kelly Clarkson tribute
Taylor Swift takes final decision about future with Travis Kelce
Elliot Page credits 'The Umbrella Academy' for profound impact on life
Ryan Reynolds' romantic gesture that won Blake Lively's heart: REVEALED
Halsey reveals heartbreaking miscarriage during concert
Kourtney Kardashian, son Rocky exude bossy vibes in new photo
Blake Lively shares how she and Ryan Reynolds keep their marriage strong
‘Beef’ star Patti Yasutake breathes her last at 70
Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?
Sajal Aly debuts French bangs in new post
Sabrina Carpenter feels 'grateful' towards beau Barry Keoghan
Kendall Jenner navigates hardships of her modelling career