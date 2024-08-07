BTS’ Suga breaks silence for first time on DUI Incident

BTS member Suga, who also goes by his stage names Suga and Agust D, has broken silence for first time on DUI Incident.
The So Far Away crooner has issued a sincere apology and apologised for his behaviour.
As reported by Soompi, Suga released the apology on Wednesday after being arrested for violating the Road Traffic Act (drunk driving) by Seoul Yongsan Police Station.
He penned on Weverse, "I am very heavy-hearted and apologetic to bring you disappointing news. After drinking at a dinner last night, I rode an electric scooter home."
Suga further explained, "I violated the Road Traffic Act due to my complacent thinking that it was a short distance and my failure to recognize that using an electric scooter while intoxicated was prohibited."
The Korean singer continued the statement, "I fell while parking the scooter in front of my house, and a nearby police officer conducted a breathalyzer test, resulting in the cancellation of my license and a fine.”
He revealed that there were “no victims” or damaged property in this process but he will still take “responsibility without any excuse.”