BTS agency makes major announcement after bungling Suga's DUI scandal

BTS agency BigHit Music apologizes for mishandling Suga's drunk driving incident amid fan outrage

  • by Web Desk
  • August 08, 2024
BTS agency BigHit Music has issued an apology statement about Suga’s drunk driving case after mishandling the situation.

The agency apologised for conveying "misinformation” due to internal communication errors.

BigHit Music also said sorry for using the term “electric kickboard” when the Korean singer was riding an electric scooter.

Taking to Weverse, the company wrote, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are making an additional statement regarding BTS member Suga. First, we deeply apologise once again for having disappointed many people with this unsavory incident. We also apologise for rushing to make a statement without carefully checking various circumstances.”

The agency explained that it had absolutely no intention of downplaying the incident, like some fans are suggesting.

BigHit further continued the statement, “When the investigative authorities come to a decision on the categorization of the vehicle in question, we will diligently take full responsibility according to their decision."

BTS agency shared that it will diligently cooperate with the police’s additional investigations and will humbly accept the result of their investigations.

For the unversed, Suga was arrested on August 7 for violating the Road Traffic Act (drunk driving) by Seoul Yongsan Police Station

