Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus returns to head Bangladesh's interim government

Muhammad Yunus landed back home on Thursday, August 8, to lead the interim government of Bangladesh following the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
According to Voice of America, Yunus landed at the Hasrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital Dhaka on a flight from Paris, where the military chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, welcomed him along with other high-ranking officers.
He also received a warm welcome and a flower bouquet from his supporters upon his arrival.
Whereas, he will take oath as the head of the new interim government on Thursday night.
Yunus after coming back to Bangladesh said, “People are excited. a lot of work to be done,” in the country.
Moreover, student protestors requested the 84-year-old professor to the country after the departure of the long-standing prime minister, after which the army chief of Bangladesh appointed Yunus as head of the interim government.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the parliament of the country on Tuesday so that the interim government could take the lead in the country, which has been in continuous unrest, protest, and violence for the past month.
It is worth knowing that the student-led protest that forced Hasina to step down after 15 years has taken over 300 people's lives.
Additionally, the date of the new elections has not been decided yet.