Blake Lively turns heads in bold look at 'It Ends with Us' photocall

  • by Web Desk
  • August 08, 2024
Blake Lively made a bold fashion statement as she attended a photocall in London for her upcoming film It Ends with Us, on Thursday, August 8.

The 36-year-old actress opted for a daring shirtless look, wearing a white oversized jacket with intricate floral detailing and matching straight-leg pants.

Lively, who is known for being her own stylist, paired the outfit with strappy heels and completed the look with glittering disc drop statement earrings and loose curls.

Isabela Ferrer, who plays younger version of Lively character in film, also joined her at the Savoy Hotel, wearing a pink Simone Rocha ensemble.

The photocall took place in front of iconic London landmarks such as Big Ben and the London Eye.

Lively has been paying homage to her character, florist Lily Bloom, throughout the press tour, which kicked off in June.

Prior to this, she appeared at the movie's New York City premiere on Tuesday, August 6, wearing a vintage floral Versace gown that was first worn by Britney Spears in 2002.

Blake Lively's It Ends with Us to hit theaters on August 9, 2024.

