Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones ring in son Dylan’s 24th birthday

Michael Douglas shares a son, Dylan, and a daughter, Carys Zeta, with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones

  • August 08, 2024


Michael Douglas and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, have some heartwarming and tender wishes for their son, Dylan, on the occasion of his 24th birthday.

The couple marked the 24th birthday of their son on Thursday, August 8, sending sweet posts on Instagram, pointing out their love and pride for him.

“Wow @dylan__douglas! 24! You’re moving fast, my son! Wishing you a very happy birthday from a proud father!" captioned the Ant-Man and the Wasp actor as he shared a handsome snap of his beloved son sporting a cowboy hat.


Whereas, the Tony Award-winning actress shared a nostalgic throwback video highlighting cherished moments from Dylan’s childhood.

“Happy 24th birthday to my son, @dylan__douglas. The joy and love you give me every day is insurmountable. To be your mama is a gift that I never take for granted. I love you, my beautiful boy,” wrote the Welsh actress.


Set to the tune of Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy) by John Lennon, the video captured the proud mother holding her son as he playfully moved his arms and legs, while the Queen America actress beamed at the camera.

The couple, who tied the knot on November 18, 2000, shares a son and a daughter together.

