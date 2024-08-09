Entertainment

Lauryn Goodman counseled by Rebekah Vardy to fight Kyle Walker

  • August 09, 2024
Lauryn Goodman allegedly turned to a fellow famous WAG after jaw-dropping details from her courtroom showdown with Kyle Walker were made public recently.

According to Daily Mail, she knew exactly which path to take, and thus stepped forward Rebekah Vardy, who sued Coleen Rooney two years back for defamation.

Quite popularly known as the Wagatha Christie dispute, their fight had been even more dramatic than what Kyler Walker and Lauryn Goodman suffered in the child maintenance case.

It had however turned Rebekah Vardy into a “laughing stock” as she lost the battle with Coleen Rooney earning the final judgement in her favor because of “substantially true” evidence provided.

Even after ending up as the defeated party in that highly-publicized drama, Lauryn Goodman has picked her for counseling sessions on writing social media posts as she clashes with Kyle Walker.

These two women have reportedly been chatting on a daily basis and Rebekah Vardy also brought in her publicist, who has great connections within the industry.

An insider said, “There is the most fascinating friendship behind the scenes, Lauryn Goodman and Rebekah Vardy so much in common.”

“Rebekah Vardy has been advising Lauryn, introducing her to people who she has worked with, guiding her over what to post online and how to behave in public,” the person added.

