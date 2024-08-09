Entertainment

Taylor Swift ‘shakenly’ breaks silence on Vienna terror plot

Taylor Swift easing the horror with Travis Kelce’s comfort

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
Taylor Swift easing the horror with Travis Kelce’s comfort
Taylor Swift easing the horror with Travis Kelce’s comfort

Taylor Swift is reportedly being desperately consoled by boyfriend Travis Kelce after news about an unsuccessful terror plot planned for her Vienna tour broke out.

She had to take stage at the Ernest Happel Stadium consecutively from August 8 to August 10, but ended up cancelling the gig altogether when officials arrested two men.

It was announced that those were radicalized teens aged 17 and 19, who were aiming for a mass slaughter with “bomb, knives, and vehicle attack on young fans” during the concerts.

Since then, Taylor Swift has been “shaken to the core,” and is allegedly leaning on Travis Kelce as she comes to terms with the detained terrorists having very specific plans of causing a huge tragedy, per Daily Mail.

According to a friend speaking on her behalf, it’s serving as a “wake-up call” for the loved couple that has not decided anything about their engagement or marriage yet.

“All Travis Kelce can do right now is be a shoulder for Taylor Swift. Any available moment he has to spend with her,” the source said, adding that the footballer can’t get any time off training.

They pointed out, “She was there for him during the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade and unfortunately with these latest circumstances, he will be there for her.”

Cardi B almost loses upcoming baby to paralysis

Cardi B almost loses upcoming baby to paralysis
King Charles abolishes old royal tradition on Prince George’s request

King Charles abolishes old royal tradition on Prince George’s request
Justin Bieber becomes unrecognizable with bearded look for ‘country album’

Justin Bieber becomes unrecognizable with bearded look for ‘country album’
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp

Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp

Entertainment News

Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Cardi B almost loses upcoming baby to paralysis
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Justin Bieber becomes unrecognizable with bearded look for ‘country album’
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Lauryn Goodman counseled by Rebekah Vardy to fight Kyle Walker
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Jennifer Lopez shines in Ben Affleck produced biopic 'Unstoppable's first look: SEE
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Taylor Swift's Vienna concert terror attack plan: shocking details REVEALED
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones ring in son Dylan’s 24th birthday
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Blake Lively turns heads in bold look at 'It Ends with Us' photocall
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Selena Gomes offers a look into intimate moments with Benny Blanco
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Tom Cruise’s shocking ‘Cocktail’ scene nearly ‘broke’ his nose
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Victoria Beckham falls victim to family prank in hilarious TikTok challenge
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Taylor Swift's fandom ‘devastated’ after 'terrorist attack' threat
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
BTS agency makes major announcement after bungling Suga's DUI scandal