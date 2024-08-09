Taylor Swift ‘shakenly’ breaks silence on Vienna terror plot

Taylor Swift is reportedly being desperately consoled by boyfriend Travis Kelce after news about an unsuccessful terror plot planned for her Vienna tour broke out.
She had to take stage at the Ernest Happel Stadium consecutively from August 8 to August 10, but ended up cancelling the gig altogether when officials arrested two men.
It was announced that those were radicalized teens aged 17 and 19, who were aiming for a mass slaughter with “bomb, knives, and vehicle attack on young fans” during the concerts.
Since then, Taylor Swift has been “shaken to the core,” and is allegedly leaning on Travis Kelce as she comes to terms with the detained terrorists having very specific plans of causing a huge tragedy, per Daily Mail.
According to a friend speaking on her behalf, it’s serving as a “wake-up call” for the loved couple that has not decided anything about their engagement or marriage yet.
“All Travis Kelce can do right now is be a shoulder for Taylor Swift. Any available moment he has to spend with her,” the source said, adding that the footballer can’t get any time off training.
They pointed out, “She was there for him during the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade and unfortunately with these latest circumstances, he will be there for her.”