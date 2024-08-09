King Charles abolishes old royal tradition on Prince George’s request

Royal

  by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
King Charles abandoned a centuries-old royal tradition after persuasion from his oldest grandchild, Prince George.

According to Mirror, the 11-year old was concerned about what would his friends from school say upon finding out, and thus leading to embarrassment.

He along with seven other boys had been called upon as Pages of Honour at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s last year, on May 6, 2023.

Outfits given to these younglings were made as per an old tradition running in the royal family with “white breeches, a smart red tunic, gold trimmings, black buckled shoes, and a lace cravat with ruffles.”

Prince George was in particular worried about being ridiculed for the knee beeches by his schoolmates.

And, so, he asked King Charles if the unmodern outfit could be ignored altogether.

Since Your Majesty dotes on his grandchildren, he keenly listened to Prince William’s son, even going ahead of accept it immediately.

As a result, Prince George and those other seven little ones were allowed to wear trousers as Queen Camilla and her husband officially ascended the throne.

A source told Mail Online that he “wasn’t keen on wearing tights and becoming a subject of ribaldry at school.”

