Travis Kelce prioritises NFL training over Taylor Swift amid singer's serious life threats

Travis Kelce made a highly anticipated return to practice this week after reportedly taking time away to comfort Taylor Swift after her three shows were cancelled due to the threat of a terrorist attack.
A terrorist group's plot to assault Swift's concerts in Vienna was thwarted by police, and two people were involved.
According to The Sun, Kelce supported his girlfriend by spending hours on the phone with her after the startling news broke.
The 34-year-old even proposed travelling to Europe to be with the Lover crooner.
He remained in Kansas City, where the tight end, who is in training camp ahead of the 2024 NFL season, returned to his day job on Thursday.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end joined quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the practice field as the reigning Super Bowl champions get ready to defend their championship.
It is also reported that Kelce quickly reached out to Swift after hearing about the foiled terror threat. The couple spoke for hours, as he determined to be her 'rock'.
To note, Taylor Swift cancelled all three of the planned Eras Tour concerts in Vienna over the weekend.