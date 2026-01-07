Bradley Cooper breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Bradley Cooper has finally opened up about the viral plastic surgery rumours about his looks.
Earlier this week, the Maestro actor, 51, joined co-hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on the SmartLess podcast, and reflected on the viral speculations about getting treatment done.
Will asked, "I said, 'Well, there's a lot'. And then I was gonna I was gonna say, because we keep reading everybody thinks that Bradley's had plastic surgery. Everybody keeps saying that. I'm like, 'What people don't know is that he hasn't.' Right?"
Bradley responded, "No, I get people [coming] up to me the last couple weeks. They're like, 'Oh, you look good! Yeah. Yeah, but it's a crazy—."
Will chimed in, "But it did make me think... It made me mad because people say that all the time and it's a hilarious thing. Everybody thinks that they know. You know you read that bullshit stuff."
The Hollywood star’s has been facing plastic surgery rumours for a while now, but he hadn't addressed them until now.
On the work front, Bradley was recently seen in Is This Thing On?