Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt celebrate daughter Miraal's first birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
Aiman Khan hosted a star-studded party for birthday girl Miraal at the Clock Tower. 

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Baandi starlet dropped an inside glimpse from her younger daughter Miraal's first birthday. 

The reel kicked off with baby Miraal's cute smile while her doting daddy held her close in honour of her special day. 

It further transformed to the sibling love with Amal by her sissy's side. 

Next happened to be a snapshot of balloons and decorations to the breathtaking view of the sea from the venue. 

Later, eagle-eyed fans noticed the parents helping Miraal blow candles off her yummy cake. 

" Thank you everyone for your love and prayers we’re truly humbled," the mom of two expressed her biggest gratitude to all those who made this birthday possible with their love and support.


Khan's die-hard fans rushed to the comments section to pour love. 

On fan wrote, " My butterflies, Mira and amalo." 

" Stay blessed," penned another. 

" Evening of dreams, " the third added. 

For the day, the Khwab Saraye star looked drop dead gorgeous in an off-white ensemble with her curls and nude makeup doing the talking. 

While the birthday girl slipped in a sky blue frock, Amal looked no less than a princess. 

The bash was a glitzy affair which saw the who's and who of the Lollywood fraternity in attendance, who could not stop but lavish gifts and love on the little one. 

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, who tied the knot in 2018 share two adorable daughters, Amal and Muneeb.

