Karan Johar reacts to Oscar-nomination of his new film 'Homebound' 

Karan Johar has opened up about the huge success of his new Netflix movie, Homebound.
The 53-year-old Indian filmmaker and film producer has not found words to express his happiness as his new film, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, has been shortlisted at the 98th Academy Awards.
While promoting another upcoming movie, Tu Meri Mein Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, at the trailer launch, Johar said, "I don’t think words can describe what I feel. From the very beginning, this film has been such an overwhelming journey for us."
"I remember when we got the call when we had been selected at Cannes, I had screamed loudly in joy. I did the same on Tuesday night!" the popular Indian director told Hindustan Times.
He continued, "I am elated, excited, nervous, stressed. I know how tough the competition is. Homebound is one of the 15 special films. It just makes me feel proud that my name is attached to this important, relevant film. Neeraj Ghaywan is truly the man of the moment."
For those unaware, Karan Johar's produced film, Homebound, was theatrically released on September 26th, 2025.