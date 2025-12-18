Ranveer Singh shatters his own record with ‘Dhurandhar’s massive success

Trending
  By Sidra Khan
Ranveer Singh is soaring in the success of his super hit film Dhurandhar.

On Thursday, December 18, the Hindustan Times reported about the latest box office success of Aditya Dhar’s spy-action thriller film, noting that it earned INR 674 crores on the 13th day of its release.

With its massive collection, Dhurandhar has shattered Singh’s previous record-breaking film’s net grossing, marking a proud moment for the actor.

Ranveer Singh’s 2018 epic historical drama film Padmaavat, whose lifetime collection is recorded INR 563.55-571.98 crore, now holds 27th position on the list of highest-grossing Indian films worldwide.

Surpassing it with massive success is Singh’s Dhurandhar, which has secured the 18th spot on the list.

Moreover, the movie is also leading ahead of many super hit movies, including Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dhoom 3, and 3 Idiots.

Dhurandhar follows the story of a young man from Punjab (played by Ranveer Singh) who is recruited by Indian intelligence to go undercover in Pakistan. His mission is to infiltrate criminal networks that fund terrorism and stop attacks on India. While undercover, he faces dangerous enemies, deception, and personal struggles, balancing his loyalty to his country with the risks of his secret life.

The movie features an ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

