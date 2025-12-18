Is Sidhu Moosewala alive? Viral video sparks widespread speculation: Watch

A viral video has sparked widespread speculation with social media buzzing over whether Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is still alive.
The rumours intensified after a Canadian rapper AR Paisley shared a video on his Instagram handle with the caption, "2 AM IN NYC," in which he was seen with rising Indian hip-hop and trap artist Big Boi Deep, whose real name is Pardeep Kumar.
The clip quickly went viral with many users claiming that the person in the video resembled Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.
One user wrote, "Bro can you please confirm. Is that Sidhu Bhai (brother) behind," while another chimed in "Sidhu paaji found at the back."
The third user wrote, "Waiting for a miracle now, something shocking...Please."
Meanwhile, another devoted fan declared, "Only Sidhu Moose Wala could turn this song into a legend. The legend is truly back."
Moosewala was shot and killed in May 2022 by gangsters linked to Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang in Punjab.
His death is considered one of the most notable and widely reported murders in the history of Indian music.
After widespread speculation, Big Boi Deep appeared in a separate video to clarify the situation stating that the person seen in the viral video was not Moosewala but was actually his brother.
For the unversed, after their son's tragic death, Moosewala's parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, welcomed a second son in March 2024 through IVF, naming him after their late son's real name, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.