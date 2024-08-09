Entertainment

Ariana Grande speaks out on 'disheartening' music leaks

  • August 09, 2024
Ariana Grande has finally addressed the “disheartening” music leaks during her appearance on the Hot Ones season 23 finale.

The Wicked star tried so hard to focus on the bright side but she is still “disappointed” over the leaks.

“It’s really hard for me because it’s really disheartening and, like, disappointing, and it sucks,” she shared her views on the tragic situation and how common leaks have become, “constantly trying to get to the bottom” of how people get a hold of her music before its official release.

Ariana explained, “It’s conflicting because that is very frustrating and feels very dehumanising,” adding that “the other side is like, “But I’m so grateful to be an artist that people care about and my fans want more of me, so they are going to these extremes to steal and break in.”

The Grammy-winner also opened up about her “insane” journey to embrace her old music

She sits “somewhere in between being grateful to be here at all and being like, ‘But really? Come on.’”

At the end of the “with time and therapy,” Ariana was able to “re-embrace” her old-songs.

Travis Kelce prioritises NFL training over Taylor Swift amid singer's serious life threats
Shawn Mendes surprisingly releases two songs on his 26th birthday
Taylor Swift fans turn Vienna into concert arena after tour cancellation: Watch
Blake Lively reveals Ryan Reynolds' uncredited role in 'It Ends With Us'
Cardi B almost loses upcoming baby to paralysis
Justin Bieber becomes unrecognizable with bearded look for ‘country album’
Taylor Swift ‘shakenly’ breaks silence on Vienna terror plot
Lauryn Goodman counseled by Rebekah Vardy to fight Kyle Walker
Jennifer Lopez shines in Ben Affleck produced biopic 'Unstoppable's first look: SEE
Taylor Swift's Vienna concert terror attack plan: shocking details REVEALED
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones ring in son Dylan’s 24th birthday
Blake Lively turns heads in bold look at 'It Ends with Us' photocall