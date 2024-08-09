Ariana Grande speaks out on 'disheartening' music leaks

Ariana Grande has finally addressed the “disheartening” music leaks during her appearance on the Hot Ones season 23 finale.
The Wicked star tried so hard to focus on the bright side but she is still “disappointed” over the leaks.
“It’s really hard for me because it’s really disheartening and, like, disappointing, and it sucks,” she shared her views on the tragic situation and how common leaks have become, “constantly trying to get to the bottom” of how people get a hold of her music before its official release.
Ariana explained, “It’s conflicting because that is very frustrating and feels very dehumanising,” adding that “the other side is like, “But I’m so grateful to be an artist that people care about and my fans want more of me, so they are going to these extremes to steal and break in.”
The Grammy-winner also opened up about her “insane” journey to embrace her old music
She sits “somewhere in between being grateful to be here at all and being like, ‘But really? Come on.’”
At the end of the “with time and therapy,” Ariana was able to “re-embrace” her old-songs.