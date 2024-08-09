Farhan Akhtar preferred Hrithik Roshan in ‘Don’ over Shah Rukh Khan?

Trending

  by Web Desk
  August 09, 2024
Farhan Akhtar has reflected on his decision to choose the main lead of his blockbuster film Don.

The filmmaker shared that he initially chose Hrithik Roshan, even offered him the film, over Bollywood bigwig Shah Rukh Khan.

During his recent appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast, Farhan got candid about casting for his 2006 hit film.

He revealed, “When I was writing, the only person whose face is popping into my head is Shah Rukh, from what I knew him. We'd spent some time together, hanging out at a party here or a party there, with some common friends in Delhi.”

Frahan explained, “So the way he was, not his cinematic image, but him, his personality, his wit, the little sarcastic sense of humour he has, self-deprecating, he can make fun of himself. When I was writing, I thought this guy is the best actor for this part.”

Even though Hrithik was not chosen for the role in Don, but he made a cameo in Don 2 (2011) as one of the disguises of SRK's character.

“So I called up Hrithik and told him, ‘I’m writing the film I spoke to you about. But the more I'm writing, I'm feeling I should reach out to Shah Rukh for this film. I'll never forget, he said, ‘Farhan, you’ve to make your film, and in the best way possible,” here’s how Hrithik responded to rejection.

Farhan’s Don earned 1.063 billion rupees worldwide.

