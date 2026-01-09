Ayeza Khan drops cute video from dolphin and seal show during Dubai vacation

Leading Pakistani TV star Ayeza Khan has finally taken out a scoop of time from her busy schedule to enjoy vacations in Dubai with husband Danish Taimoor.
Taking to Instagram on January 9, 2026, the Mere Pass Tum Ho alum shared a cute video from her visit to the dolphinarium , where she was seen standing when a seal gifted her a flower and kiss.
The 34-year-old actress captioned the post, “An unexpected Kiss.”
Notably, Ayeza’s birthday is on January 15, and she appears to be on a birthday trip with her husband. In a previous post, the Chupke Chupke star shared a series of images and videos celebrating the New Year in Dubai, where she was seen spending quality time with her husband.
Ayeza captioned, “Hello Hello! Happy new year.”
“P.S. A bit delayed, but still early for me… my year starts on the 15th ( my birthday), the Pyarey Afzal actress added.
Shortly after the cutest video of seal kissing the actress went viral, fans flooded the comments section, showing love.
A fan wrote, “Hahaaaa aweeeeee so cute.’
Another fan commented, “ You look way too stunning Jaanu, in love with your style.”
A third user stated, “Mashallah cuteness on your face.”
Ayeza Khan is one of the leading drama actresses of Pakistan, who never disappoint fans with her phenomenal performances in several dramas, including Chupke Chupke, Jaan-e-Jahan, Mein, Koi Chand Rakh, and more.