Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya break up after AP Dhillon controversy?

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria have reportedly called it quits.
Within months of going public with their relationship, the Student of the Year 2 actress and the Sky Force actor have reportedly broken up, just two weeks after the actress was embroiled in a shocking controversy with AP Dhillon, Filmfare reported.
Notably, the exact reason behind split has not been revealed yet.
What is the AP Dhillon controversy?
Tara Sutaria and Veery Pahariya’s alleged split comes just two weeks after AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert, where the Toxic actress surprised fans by appearing on stage with him.
Their on-stage chemistry received a lot of praise, but soon after, videos surfaced online showing the actress’s 31-year-old boyfriend looking upset in the audience, igniting a controversy.
Later, social media influencer Orry shared an unedited clip in which Veer was seen cheering for Tara and AP Dhillon.
The video was reposted by the actor, who said that the truth would eventually come out and that the media had not shown the full story.
Following this, Tara Sutaria also addressed the controversy on social media, accusing paid PR campaigns of spreading edited clips and false narratives about her and Veer, backing her claim by re-sharing a post from an influencer who said they were asked to post negative content about the couple.
When did Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya begin dating?
Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria went public with their relationship around mid-July 2025, after reportedly starting to date earlier that year.