Rajab Butt addresses marriage conflict amid divorce rumours with wife Eman 

Pakistan's most controversial YouTuber, Rajab Butt, has broken his silence over the ongoing divorce speculations with his wife, Eman.
Over the past few weeks, his life partner, with whom he tied the knot in December 2024, was noticeably absent from the YouTuber's daily vlogs, which sparked controversy on the internet.
However, now taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 9, Butt shared his stance about the status of his marriage.
He also shared a screenshot of his brother-in-law, Aon Sheikh, in which he made malicious accusations against Butt.
"Salam, I’ve many more such recordings and ss .. even more intense. So I am breaking the silence once and for all!! I’ve never wanted to bring this on social media like this, but now I AM DONE!" the 30-year-old social media sensation added.
He continued, "My mother, my sister, my whole family even a 9-month-old kid has been accused, criticized for months just because they stood by me and never left me alone like others just because they stood by me and never left me alone like others just because they supported the truth and kept the silence."
This update came after a few reports claimed that Rajab Butt had parted ways with his wife, Eman Rajab, after her absence from his daily vlogs.
For those unaware, the YouTuber has not revealed his marital status; instead, he shared that his commitment remained to his son, Kivan Sultan Butt, on September 20, 2025.