Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Rajab Butt addresses marriage conflict amid divorce rumours with wife Eman

Eman and Rajab Butt exchanged the marital vows in December 2024

  • By Fatima Hassan
Rajab Butt addresses marriage conflict amid divorce rumours with wife Eman
Rajab Butt addresses marriage conflict amid divorce rumours with wife Eman 

Pakistan's most controversial YouTuber, Rajab Butt, has broken his silence over the ongoing divorce speculations with his wife, Eman. 

Over the past few weeks, his life partner, with whom he tied the knot in December 2024, was noticeably absent from the YouTuber's daily vlogs, which sparked controversy on the internet.

However, now taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 9, Butt shared his stance about the status of his marriage.

He also shared a screenshot of his brother-in-law, Aon Sheikh, in which he made malicious accusations against Butt.

"Salam, I’ve many more such recordings and ss .. even more intense. So I am breaking the silence once and for all!! I’ve never wanted to bring this on social media like this, but now I AM DONE!" the 30-year-old social media sensation added.

He continued, "My mother, my sister, my whole family even a 9-month-old kid has been accused, criticized for months just because they stood by me and never left me alone like others just because they stood by me and never left me alone like others just because they supported the truth and kept the silence."

P.C. Rajab Butt/Instagram
P.C. Rajab Butt/Instagram 

This update came after a few reports claimed that Rajab Butt had parted ways with his wife, Eman Rajab, after her absence from his daily vlogs. 

For those unaware, the YouTuber has not revealed his marital status; instead, he shared that his commitment remained to his son, Kivan Sultan Butt, on September 20, 2025.   

Amitabh Bachchan faces unexpected fan frenzy as chaos builds up in Surat
Amitabh Bachchan faces unexpected fan frenzy as chaos builds up in Surat
Shahid Kapoor's dark transformation in 'O Romeo' leaves fans speechless
Shahid Kapoor's dark transformation in 'O Romeo' leaves fans speechless
Ayeza Khan drops cute video from dolphin and seal show during Dubai vacation
Ayeza Khan drops cute video from dolphin and seal show during Dubai vacation
Junaid Khan pens emotional message as he signs off from ‘Case No. 9’
Junaid Khan pens emotional message as he signs off from ‘Case No. 9’
Mehwish Hayat's birthday gets special shout-out from Nadeem Baig
Mehwish Hayat's birthday gets special shout-out from Nadeem Baig
Emraan Hashmi speaks out on 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' viral cameo
Emraan Hashmi speaks out on 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' viral cameo
Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya break up after AP Dhillon controversy?
Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya break up after AP Dhillon controversy?
Faysal Quraishi reacts emotionally as hit drama ‘Case No 9’ airs last episode
Faysal Quraishi reacts emotionally as hit drama ‘Case No 9’ airs last episode
Akshay Kumar’s new film ‘Bhooth Bangla’ finally confirms new release date
Akshay Kumar’s new film ‘Bhooth Bangla’ finally confirms new release date
Rabab Hashim annouces birth of son on Instagram
Rabab Hashim annouces birth of son on Instagram
Shilpa Shetty's husband's legal troubles deepen over INR 150 crore bitcoin scam
Shilpa Shetty's husband's legal troubles deepen over INR 150 crore bitcoin scam
‘Case No. 9’ last episode: Saba Qamar pens powerful message as hit show ends
‘Case No. 9’ last episode: Saba Qamar pens powerful message as hit show ends

Popular News

Shahid Kapoor's dark transformation in 'O Romeo' leaves fans speechless

Shahid Kapoor's dark transformation in 'O Romeo' leaves fans speechless
49 minutes ago
Amanda Seyfried, Michael B. Jordan recreate nostalgic moment at Palm Springs

Amanda Seyfried, Michael B. Jordan recreate nostalgic moment at Palm Springs
an hour ago
Leigh Sutherland jailed for nine years after speeding crash kills pensioner

Leigh Sutherland jailed for nine years after speeding crash kills pensioner
57 minutes ago