  By Fatima Hassan
Amitabh Bachchan faces unexpected fan frenzy as chaos builds up in Surat

Amitabh Bachchan was surrounded by a large crowd of fans during an unusual incident in Surat, India. 

Infamous Bollywood gossip page on Instagram, Viralbhayani, shared a video clip on Friday, January 9, showing the superstar being mobbed by chaotic fans.

In the viral footage, Bachchan's security and the police were seen struggling to make way for him as the mob gathered around him.

As the video clip garnered fans' attention on social media, several rushed to the comments sections to express their frustration over the incident.

One fan commented, "Leave him alone, he is 83."

"Why would you jump on him? He's an actor but also a human," second fans wrote.

A third noted, "Don't do this, it is horrible. It's overwhelming."

Hindustan Times reported that Amitabh is in Surat for the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3, which will begin on Friday at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium. 

The event is a month-long festival of high-octane tennis-ball T10 cricket and a vibrant celebration of India's street-cricket culture, as per a release from ISPL.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan last featured in Vettaiyan, a Tamil-language action-drama film directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions. 

The film premiered on October 10, 2024. 

