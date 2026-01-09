Emraan Hashmi speaks out on 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' viral cameo

Trending
  By Hania Jamil
The 'Murder' actor has opened up about getting work opportunities after his cameo became fans' favourite moment

  By Hania Jamil
Emraan Hashmi has finally addressed his viral cameo appearance in Aryan Khan's debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

His scene with Raghav Juyal from the show, where Juyal's character, Parvaiz, broke into the hit song Kaho Na Kaho from Murder, including its Arabic verses, in front of Hashmi, who was playing himself in the cameo, stole audience hearts.

Discussing the scene, the Jannat actor revealed that he was unbothered by the virality and that nothing changed for him after the show.

When asked what changed for him after Ba***ds of Bollywood in terms of opportunities, Emraan said, "Nothing has changed for me."

"Woh ek cheez thi, it suddenly blew up. Abhi virality ke liye pata nahi kya, kyun log suddenly, voh do din ka kaam tha (I don’t know what it is about virality these days, why people suddenly, it was just two days' work) and it just blew up."

"I still don't understand. I am still a little confused about the entire thing. I don't take these things very seriously or mull over them," he added.

Hashmi said that he has always followed a personal process of choosing scripts he genuinely likes or collaborating with people he enjoys working with, with the aim of entertaining the audience. 

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi is set to feature in the web series Taskaree

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the show follows a dedicated customs officer and his team as they close in on a notorious smuggler.

The series also stars Sharad Kelkar and Zoya Afroz in lead roles and is scheduled to release on Netflix on January 14.

