Archana Puran Singh's son shares health update after painful incident 

Archana Puran Singh's son is sharing an update on his mother's painful health journey after that one shocking incident.
During her daily vlogs, the 63-year-old Indian actress and television personality moved to tears after she found out that her youngest son, Ayushmaan Sethi, paid tribute to her for gracefully dealing with the rare medical condition.
The video had Ayushmaan list out the seven family members he was most proud of, which included their dogs, his grandparents, brother, and father.
According to The Indian Express, the list was topped by Archana, and the thought brought her to tears.
In the video, Ayushmaan told her brave mom, "I am proud of my mom. She has had the hardest year, guys. She broke her hand, and she developed a rare condition called CRPS (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome), which means her hand is never going to be the same again. She has shot for 2-3 movies and a web series."
"One month she shot during all 30 days, and she didn’t complain. She has shown me the resilience that it takes to be amazing. At 60-something years old, she has started a YouTube channel and all these cool new things, and that’s just incredible," Ayushmaan noted.
For those unaware, Archana Puran Singh fell and got injured on the set of a film in 2025.
The Raja Hindustani actress shares her two sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, with her husband, Parmeet Sethi.