Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Archana Puran Singh's son shares health update after painful incident

The 'De Dana Dan' star shares her two sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, with Parmeet Sethi

  • By Fatima Hassan
Archana Puran Singhs son shares health update after painful incident
Archana Puran Singh's son shares health update after painful incident 

Archana Puran Singh's son is sharing an update on his mother's painful health journey after that one shocking incident. 

During her daily vlogs, the 63-year-old Indian actress and television personality moved to tears after she found out that her youngest son, Ayushmaan Sethi, paid tribute to her for gracefully dealing with the rare medical condition.

The video had Ayushmaan list out the seven family members he was most proud of, which included their dogs, his grandparents, brother, and father.

According to The Indian Express, the list was topped by Archana, and the thought brought her to tears.

In the video, Ayushmaan told her brave mom, "I am proud of my mom. She has had the hardest year, guys. She broke her hand, and she developed a rare condition called CRPS (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome), which means her hand is never going to be the same again. She has shot for 2-3 movies and a web series."

"One month she shot during all 30 days, and she didn’t complain. She has shown me the resilience that it takes to be amazing. At 60-something years old, she has started a YouTube channel and all these cool new things, and that’s just incredible," Ayushmaan noted.

For those unaware, Archana Puran Singh fell and got injured on the set of a film in 2025.

The Raja Hindustani actress shares her two sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, with her husband, Parmeet Sethi.

Hrithik Roshan receives birthday love from ex father-in-law Sanjay Khan
Hrithik Roshan receives birthday love from ex father-in-law Sanjay Khan
Abhishek Bachchan starts real estate venture with film producer
Abhishek Bachchan starts real estate venture with film producer
Alia Bhatt shares big surprise with fans at start of 2026
Alia Bhatt shares big surprise with fans at start of 2026
Amitabh Bachchan faces unexpected fan frenzy as chaos builds up in Surat
Amitabh Bachchan faces unexpected fan frenzy as chaos builds up in Surat
Shahid Kapoor's dark transformation in 'O Romeo' leaves fans speechless
Shahid Kapoor's dark transformation in 'O Romeo' leaves fans speechless
Ayeza Khan drops cute video from dolphin and seal show during Dubai vacation
Ayeza Khan drops cute video from dolphin and seal show during Dubai vacation
Rajab Butt addresses marriage conflict amid divorce rumours with wife Eman
Rajab Butt addresses marriage conflict amid divorce rumours with wife Eman
Junaid Khan pens emotional message as he signs off from ‘Case No. 9’
Junaid Khan pens emotional message as he signs off from ‘Case No. 9’
Mehwish Hayat's birthday gets special shout-out from Nadeem Baig
Mehwish Hayat's birthday gets special shout-out from Nadeem Baig
Emraan Hashmi speaks out on 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' viral cameo
Emraan Hashmi speaks out on 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' viral cameo
Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya break up after AP Dhillon controversy?
Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya break up after AP Dhillon controversy?
Faysal Quraishi reacts emotionally as hit drama ‘Case No 9’ airs last episode
Faysal Quraishi reacts emotionally as hit drama ‘Case No 9’ airs last episode

Popular News

What caused unusual pink sky over Birmingham?

What caused unusual pink sky over Birmingham?
9 minutes ago
Elon Musk's AI bot Grok restricts image generation on X following criticism

Elon Musk's AI bot Grok restricts image generation on X following criticism
25 minutes ago
Hrithik Roshan receives birthday love from ex father-in-law Sanjay Khan

Hrithik Roshan receives birthday love from ex father-in-law Sanjay Khan

an hour ago