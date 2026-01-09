Mehwish Hayat's birthday gets special shout-out from Nadeem Baig 

Trending
  By Hania Jamil
Nadeem Baig has ringed into Mehwish Hayat's 38th birthday with a sweet message.

Turning to his Instagram account on Friday, January 9, to share an adorable snap of himself and the Mirat-ul-Uroos actress, penning, "Happy birthday gorgeous @mehwishhayatofficial."

"Keep looking up to the more success , happiness and best of everything. Keep smiling , keep shining and keep creating magic (with me mostly). Have a great year ahead and many more to come....," the Meray Paas Tum Ho director added.


Responding to the heartfelt message, Mehwish wrote in the comment section, "Thank you Nadeem! missing you."

Mehwish has also marked her 38th birthday on the set of her new film with Fahad Mustafa, as the stars are set to reunite on the big screen for the first time in eight years with an untitled project.

Fahad and the Actor in Law actress last shared the screen with Load Wedding, which was released in 2018.

While it's too early for a confirmed release date, it has been speculated that the film might hit theatres on Eid-ul-Azha 2026.

Notably, Mehwish and Nadeem have collaborated on several successful films, including Punjab Nahi Jaungi (2017) and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani (2015), and TV dramas such as Dillagi.

