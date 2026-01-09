Trending
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Alia Bhatt shares big surprise with fans at start of 2026

In an effort to expand its offering, Alia Bhatt-backed children’s lifestyle brand Ed-A-Mamma with the release of an entire new baby and kids personal care lineup.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) invested in the brand, taking an equity of 51% in the brand in 2025, marking Ed-a-Mamma’s expansion beyond apparel into everyday baby care.

The recently introduced lineup includes baby wash, oil, lotion, talc-free powder, and rash balm, signaling the brand’s shift beyond apparel.

While speaking to Mint, the Gangubai Kathiawadi alum said, “Personal care is a fast-growing and competitive segment, but our vision is for Ed-A-Mamma to become a one-stop shop for children and mothers, covering wear, care, growth, and entertainment.”

The brand was launched in 2020, as an online children’s apparel label for ages 2–12, Ed-A-Mamma introduced maternity and infant products before entering the personal care market.

The brand plans to explore teenage wear and a pet care vertical in the near future.

The launch also coincides with Ed-A-Mamma’s debut in children’s literature with The Adventures of Ed-A-Mamma, with two more titles planned.

This significant move cements the brand to tap into India’s booming childcare market, estimated to grow from $34 billion in 2023 to $60–66 billion by 2028.

