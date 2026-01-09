Junaid Khan pens emotional message as he signs off from ‘Case No. 9’

Junaid Khan has shared a heartwarming message as he signs off from Case No. 9.
The Pakistani actor starred as Rohit in the hit drama serial, alongside Saba Qamar and Faysal Quraishi.
He took to Instagram on Friday and posted a clip of himself, sharing key lessons from the TV serial.
Junaid talked about his “passion project”, noting, “It’s not the kind of message that you just get and switch off, you forget once the show concludes. It’s the kind of message that needs to be sent out in the world.”
He continued, “We need to know what a victim of harassment will face, what provisions the law offers, what the judicial system states, and the punishment an aggressor can face.”
In the same clip, the Bin Roye star praised his co-stars including Hina Bayat, Noorul Hassan, Kamran Jeelani, and Gohar Rasheed, Aamina Sheikh and Navin Waqar.
“When the captain of the ship works with heart and soul, everyone gives their 100 per cent. I had a few apprehensions in the beginning. Thank you so much for appreciating the character of Rohit,” while ending the video, Junaid noted.
Case No. 9 is a series about sexual violence and the emotional toll of legal battles.