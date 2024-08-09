World

Venezuelan President Maduro blocks X after clash with Musk: ‘Elon Musk out!’

President Nicolás Maduro ordered X to be blocked in Venezuela for 10 days

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
President Nicolás Maduro ordered X to be blocked in Venezuela for 10 days
President Nicolás Maduro ordered X to be blocked in Venezuela for 10 days

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who was elected after controversial elections, blocked social media platform X (previously known as Twitter) for 10 days in the country on Thursday, August 8 night.

According to the Associated Press, the president gave these orders after he was engaged in a heated argument with owner Elon Musk. He blamed the tech giant for using his social media platform to promote hatred in the country after the disputed elections.

Maduro, in a speech after a pro-government march, said, “Elon Musk is the owner of X and has violated all the rules of the social network itself,” alleging he has ‘incited hatred.’

The president said that he has signed a resolution ‘with the proposal made by CONATEL, the National Telecommunications Commission, which has decided to remove the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, from circulation in Venezuela for 10 days so that they can present their documents.’

Maduro exclaimed, “X out for 10 days! Elon Musk out!”

For the unversed, after the disputed election in Venezuela, in which the electoral authority declared Maduro the winner while the opposition claimed that it had won a record 80%, Musk accuses the president of ‘electoral fraud.’ The SpaceX owner wrote, “Shame on the dictator, Maduro.”

Blake Lively wins fans' hearts with THIS gesture at 'It Ends With Us' premiere

Blake Lively wins fans' hearts with THIS gesture at 'It Ends With Us' premiere
Prince William makes major announcement amid Royal family drama

Prince William makes major announcement amid Royal family drama
Sajal Aly drops new video under heavy filter: Watch

Sajal Aly drops new video under heavy filter: Watch

Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

World News

Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
British Airways axes flights from London Heathrow to Beijing for THIS reason
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
US, Egypt, Qatar urge Israel and Hamas to resume peace talks in Cairo
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Trump vs. Harris: Highly anticipated presidential debate set for September
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Everything You Need to Know About Sheikh Hasina's Asylum Plans
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Russian defense ministry announces continued battle in Kursk region
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Hurricane Debby targets North Carolina after second landfall
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
UK sees wave of anti-racism protests after far-right violence
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan, tsunami warning issued
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus returns to head Bangladesh's interim government
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Harris and Walz fire up supporters in Wisconsin and Michigan rally
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Elon Musk and Donald Trump team up for 'exclusive' interview