Muhammad Yunus sworn as Bangladesh's Interim government head 

Muhammad Yunus has been sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, marking a new chapter in the country's tumultuous political journey.
Yunus took oath as chief advisor, equivalent to a prime minister, at a ceremony held at the presidential palace in Dhaka on Thursday night.
The oath was administered by Bangladesh's figurehead President Mohammed Shahabuddin, in the presence of foreign diplomats, civil society members, top businessmen, and members of the former opposition party.
Notably, no representatives of outgoing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party were present at the ceremony.
The interim Cabinet, comprising 16 members, includes representatives from civil society and two student protest leaders. The Cabinet members were chosen in discussions this week among student leaders, civil society representatives, and the military.
This development comes after weeks of student-led protests forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to neighboring India.
Yunus, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his pioneering work in microcredit markets, has pledged to restore order and preparing for new elections.
This marks a significant shift in Bangladesh's political landscape, as the country moves towards a new era of leadership and governance.