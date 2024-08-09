Entertainment

Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends with Us’ rakes in $7M on opening day

Blake Lively starrer 'It Ends with Us' was released on Friday, August 9, 2024

  August 09, 2024
Blake Lively starrer ‘It Ends with Us’ was released on Friday, August 9, 2024
Blake Lively starrer ‘It Ends with Us’ was released on Friday, August 9, 2024

Blake Lively’s freshly released film It Ends with Us is getting all the praise and positive criticism from the fans!

Released on Friday, August 9, the romantic drama was first previewed on Wednesday and Thursday, August 7 and 8, respectively, and has already grossed $7 million, with the total budget of the film being $25 million.

According to PostTrak, the much anticipated movie has received a good 4.5 star rating, 69% definite recommendation, and 85% positive review overall.

It Ends with Us, which is based on Colleen Hoover’s romance novel that goes under the same title, has attracted a great female audience, among which 82% have graded the film with 86%.

With earning $7 million just from the preview, the movie is likely to gross $40 million in the opening week, with a great potential of collecting even higher earnings.

The $7 million haul has already scored huge among the other female-driven previews like Taylor Swift: Eras Tour that earned $2.8 million, M3GAN collected $2.75 million, Where the Crawdads Sing grossed $2.3 million, The Marvels generated $6.6 million, along with Fifty Shades Darker’s $5.7 million, while Fifty Shades Freed claimed $5.6 million.

Lively’s film stands at 2nd position in the list, with Barbie securing the first position with $22.3 million earnings.

Earlier in an interview with E! News, the Green Lantern actress revealed that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, has secretly penned a pivotal scene in the movie, a fact that is unknown to everyone.

Entertainment News

Channing Tatum compares working with Fiancée Zoë Kravitz as creating 'marriage'
BTS Suga's DUI case investigation takes dramatic turn
Kim Yoo Jung takes on 'manipulative' role in upcoming drama 'Dear X'
Billie Eilish to light up 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony with stellar performance
Blake Lively wins fans' hearts with THIS gesture at 'It Ends With Us' premiere
Travis Scott arrested in Paris: Details inside
Sabrina Carpenter turns heads at star-studded party amid breakup rumours
Taylor Swift's Wembley concert to receive 'layers of protection' following terror attack
Sydney Sweeney gets candid about 'Euphoria' season 3 and its Time Jump
Katy Perry drops powerful music video for her new song 'Lifetimes'
Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce breaks silence on Vienna concert terrorism threats
Ariana Grande speaks out on 'disheartening' music leaks