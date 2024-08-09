Trending

Wahaj Ali acknowledges gracious hosting on US tour: 'Heartfelt thankyou'

Wahaj Ali extends his gratitude to each team member for their support

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
Wahaj Ali extends his gratitude to each team member for their support
Wahaj Ali extends his gratitude to each team member for their support 

Wahaj Ali, who jetted off to the USA for a personal meet and greet session with Meerasim fans, expressed his gratitude wholeheartedly to the host and team for making the event a success. 

Turning to his official Instagram account, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actor documented an inside glimpse from the Washington DC event with co-star Yumna Zaidi, who also accompanied him on the tour. 

The pictures saw the pair exuding undeniable grace as they patiently sat on the stage and posed for pictures together. 

"A heart felt thank you to each team member for your support. We have achieved a remarkable success together," the Teri Meri Kahaniyaan actor wrote in the caption. 


"Thankyou for being open to new ideas. Each team member has been invaluable in their collaboration , support and commitment, We express our deepest gratitude to @nasirtexas of @official_hiba_entertainment for going up & beyond and making this tour successful," he added. 

For the event, the Gentleman actress slipped in a beige and gold saree with her sleek bun doing the talking. She accessorized her entire look with sets of heavy jewelry while Wahaj looked all suited booted. 

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi starred together in the blockbuster drama Tere Bin as Meerab and Murtasim and are set to appear in the second installment of the serial. 

Blake Lively wins fans' hearts with THIS gesture at 'It Ends With Us' premiere

Blake Lively wins fans' hearts with THIS gesture at 'It Ends With Us' premiere
Prince William makes major announcement amid Royal family drama

Prince William makes major announcement amid Royal family drama
Sajal Aly drops new video under heavy filter: Watch

Sajal Aly drops new video under heavy filter: Watch

Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

Trending News

Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Out of the box now! Sheheryar Munawar confirms relationship with Maheen Siddiqui
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Farhan Akhtar preferred Hrithik Roshan in ‘Don’ over Shah Rukh Khan?
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Alia Bhatt’s reason for not working with uncle Vikram Bhatt laid bare
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Mahira Khan congratulates Arshad Nadeem for clinching first Olympic gold medal
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt celebrate daughter Miraal's first birthday
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Mawra Hocane takes fans on whirlwind 30-second Hawaii ride
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Deepika Padukone celebrates 11 years of 'Chennai Express' with unseen BTS video
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Sanjay Dutt gives nod to ‘Saajan 2?’
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Sarah Khan shares adorable glimpses from Aiman Khan's daughter's birthday party
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Abhay Verma teams up with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan for ‘King’
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Ayeza Khan celebrates one-year anniversary of ‘Mein’ in unique way
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt reveal 2nd baby’s face after 1-year