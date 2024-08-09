Wahaj Ali acknowledges gracious hosting on US tour: 'Heartfelt thankyou'

Wahaj Ali, who jetted off to the USA for a personal meet and greet session with Meerasim fans, expressed his gratitude wholeheartedly to the host and team for making the event a success.
Turning to his official Instagram account, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actor documented an inside glimpse from the Washington DC event with co-star Yumna Zaidi, who also accompanied him on the tour.
The pictures saw the pair exuding undeniable grace as they patiently sat on the stage and posed for pictures together.
"A heart felt thank you to each team member for your support. We have achieved a remarkable success together," the Teri Meri Kahaniyaan actor wrote in the caption.
"Thankyou for being open to new ideas. Each team member has been invaluable in their collaboration , support and commitment, We express our deepest gratitude to @nasirtexas of @official_hiba_entertainment for going up & beyond and making this tour successful," he added.
For the event, the Gentleman actress slipped in a beige and gold saree with her sleek bun doing the talking. She accessorized her entire look with sets of heavy jewelry while Wahaj looked all suited booted.
Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi starred together in the blockbuster drama Tere Bin as Meerab and Murtasim and are set to appear in the second installment of the serial.