BTS Suga's DUI case investigation takes dramatic turn

BTS Suga's blood alcohol content reportedly nearly 8 times higher than legal limit

  • by Web Desk
  August 09, 2024
BTS member Suga's DUI case has taken a severe turn as his blood alcohol content was reportedly measured at 0.227%, nearly eight times the legal limit of 0.03% in South Korea.

According to an exclusive report by Donga Ilbo, the Yongsan Police Station conducted a sobriety test on Suga after his fall from an electric scooter, revealing a significantly higher blood alcohol content than initially testified.

Suga had initially claimed to have only consumed one glass of beer, but the new evidence suggests otherwise. 

This revelation may lead to harsher punishments, including fines of up to 20 million KRW (approximately $17,000 USD) or imprisonment for up to five years.

The Yongsan Police Station has yet to decide whether to revoke Suga's license, which would result in a one-year suspension from driving.

HYBE, BTS's management agency, has not commented on the report.

The incident occurred on August 6, when Suga was spotted driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol.

Initially, his management agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, claimed he was riding a kickboard, but CCTV footage revealed he was driving an electric scooter at a speed of 30 km/h.

