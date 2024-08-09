Sports

Joel Embiid fires back at Olympics ‘booing’ French crowd with savage reply

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
Joey Embiid is dropping a verbal bomb on the French Olympic crowd!

At the 2024 Games, the NBA player, 30, was getting booed by the French fans every time he failed to touch the basketball. This was because the fans were dissatisfied with the player as he chose to play for the USA instead of France, even though he considered playing for France at first.

“I know myself; I'm going to interact, and I'm going to enjoy it,” said Embiid while giving an interview to the reporters, PEOPLE reported.

Giving a fiery response to the crowd, he added, “They're going to boo me. I'm going to go back at them and tell 'em to suck it. And so it's going to be fun."

A day after the U.S. men’s basketball team made an exciting comeback victory against Serbia on Friday, August 9, Embiid, who was perplexed over the crowd’s reaction, expressed his views on the crowd’s reaction.

“I frankly don't understand why I've got a lot of criticism from the crowd," noted the 7-time NBA All-Star.

While defending his decision to join Team USA, the Philadelphia 76ers player noted, “Having lived half my life in the U.S. and the other half in my country, Cameroon, it just looked like you could go two ways, and I've always said from the beginning — everybody knew that if Cameroon would've qualified, that would've never been a choice."

He further continued to explain how the decision to play for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics was an easy one, all thanks to his connections in the country, and familiarity with the teammates.

"But I think a lot of people wanted it to be because of a storyline and all that stuff, but to me it's all about doing whatever it takes to win the gold," the NBA player concluded.

