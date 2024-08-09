Health

13-year-old girl tragically dies from allergic reaction to Costa Coffee hot chocolate

An inquest into Hannah’s death will commence at East London Coroner’s Court on August 12

  by Web Desk
  August 09, 2024
A tragic incident has occurred involving a 13-year-old girl, Hannah Jacobs from Barking, east London, who died after drinking a hot chocolate from Costa Coffee that she believed was made with soya milk.

As per The Telegraph, the incident occurred on February 8, 2023, while she was on her way to a dentist appointment with her mother.

Hannah had a known severe allergy to dairy, egg, fish, and wheat since she was a toddler. Her mother informed the barista of Hannah’s dairy allergy when ordering the drink.

However, after taking a sip, Hannah suspected the hot chocolate contained dairy.

In the dentist’s waiting room, Hannah began to experience symptoms of a severe allergic reaction.

She was taken to a nearby pharmacy, where she administered an EpiPen to counteract the reaction. Despite efforts by an ambulance crew to resuscitate her, Hannah was pronounced dead at 1 pm.

Moreover, an inquest into Hannah’s death will commence at East London Coroner’s Court on August 12 to determine the circumstances leading to her fatal reaction.

