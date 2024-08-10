Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are 'irrelevant' to Prince William, Kate

Entertainment

Prince William and Kate Middleton set new priorities as they have 'no room' to worry about Royal Family drama

  • August 10, 2024
Prince William and Kate Middleton have shifted their focus to new priorities, leaving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their rearview mirror.

According to royal commentator Jennie Bond, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now "irrelevant" to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"I’m sure cancer has made Catherine take a look at her life and her priorities. And I think those priorities are firmly with her family, her husband and her children,” Bond said.

She further claimed, "I don’t think she has any room in her head or her heart to worry about the dramas of the past or anything that Harry and Meghan might say or do now… or in the future."

"As far as William and Catherine are concerned, Harry and Meghan are irrelevant to them, their family and the future of their lives," Bond added.

According to the source, there has been no renewed drama coming from California since Kate's diagnosis, leaving William without any reason to shield his wife from the Sussexes' actions.

In fact, the couple is now a "tight and strong unit" with nothing to fear from Harry and Meghan.

