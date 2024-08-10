‘Incredibles 3’ in works with Brad Bird returning to Pixar

Pixar has officially announced that Incredibles 3 is in development, with Brad Bird returning to direct the highly anticipated sequel.
Pete Docter, the head of Pixar, made the revelation on Friday during Disney's spectacular D23 Expo presentation of its upcoming projects.
However, for the third movie in the series, there is no confirmed date of release.
Docter did not provide any additional details about the project.
The announcement of a new Incredibles movie follows the wild success of Inside Out 2, which recently overtook Incredibles 2 as Pixar's highest-grossing film ever.
In the first The Incredibles, the story revolved around Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl trying to lead regular, everyday lives after the government outlawed superheroes and superpower-related activities.
The first movie brought in over $630 million at the box office worldwide, and the second one brought in $1.24 billion.
The main voice cast of Incredibles 2, which debuted 14 years after the first film, reprised their original roles.
Craig T. Nelson played the incredibly strong Mr. Incredible (also known as Bob Parr), Holly Hunter played the super-stretchy Elastigirl (also known as Helen Parr), Sarah Vowell played the super-invisible Violet Parr, Samuel L. Jackson played the super-cool Frozone (also known as Lucius Best), and Bird played the eccentric superhero fashion designer Edna Mode.