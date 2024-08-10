Entertainment

‘Incredibles 3’ in works with Brad Bird returning to Pixar

Pete Docter, the head of Pixar, made the revelation about ‘Incredibles 3' on Friday

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024


Pixar has officially announced that Incredibles 3 is in development, with Brad Bird returning to direct the highly anticipated sequel.

Pete Docter, the head of Pixar, made the revelation on Friday during Disney's spectacular D23 Expo presentation of its upcoming projects.

However, for the third movie in the series, there is no confirmed date of release.

Docter did not provide any additional details about the project.

The announcement of a new Incredibles movie follows the wild success of Inside Out 2, which recently overtook Incredibles 2 as Pixar's highest-grossing film ever.

In the first The Incredibles, the story revolved around Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl trying to lead regular, everyday lives after the government outlawed superheroes and superpower-related activities.

The first movie brought in over $630 million at the box office worldwide, and the second one brought in $1.24 billion.

The main voice cast of Incredibles 2, which debuted 14 years after the first film, reprised their original roles.

Craig T. Nelson played the incredibly strong Mr. Incredible (also known as Bob Parr), Holly Hunter played the super-stretchy Elastigirl (also known as Helen Parr), Sarah Vowell played the super-invisible Violet Parr, Samuel L. Jackson played the super-cool Frozone (also known as Lucius Best), and Bird played the eccentric superhero fashion designer Edna Mode.

James Cameron unveils ‘Avatar’ title for third installment at D23

James Cameron unveils ‘Avatar’ title for third installment at D23
Travis Scott's Pairs arrest gets more dramatic with shocking new video

Travis Scott's Pairs arrest gets more dramatic with shocking new video
Gal Gadot's fierce look in 'Snow White' trailer leaves fans spellbound

Gal Gadot's fierce look in 'Snow White' trailer leaves fans spellbound
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez

Entertainment News

Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
James Cameron unveils ‘Avatar’ title for third installment at D23
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Travis Scott's Pairs arrest gets more dramatic with shocking new video
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Gal Gadot's fierce look in 'Snow White' trailer leaves fans spellbound
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Adele breaks silence on engagement rumours with Rich Paul
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
‘Peaky Blinders’ movie plot: Here’s what we know so far
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are 'irrelevant' to Prince William, Kate
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends with Us’ rakes in $7M on opening day
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Channing Tatum compares working with Fiancée Zoë Kravitz as creating 'marriage'
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
BTS Suga's DUI case investigation takes dramatic turn
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Kim Yoo Jung takes on ‘manipulative’ role in upcoming drama ‘Dear X’
Ben Affleck focused on work, thriving despite ongoing divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez
Billie Eilish to light up 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony with stellar performance