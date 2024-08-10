FC Barcelona confirms signing talented footballer Dani Olmo

Sports

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024
FC Barcelona has made the surprising announcement of singing midfielder Dani Olmo on Friday.

The talented footballer signed a six-year deal which will keep him at the club till 2030.

“FC Barcelona and RB Leipzig have reached an agreement for the transfer of Dani Olmo. The player will sign a contract with the Club for the next six seasons, until 30 June 2030, and his buy out clause is set at 500 million euros,” the team said in a press release.

Dani will now play along with Pedri, Gavi, Ilkay Gundogan, Frenkie de Jong and others for La Liga and the Champions League.

The statement further read, “Dani Omo returns to Barcelona after an absence of a decade. The striker arrived at La Masia in 2007 from neighbours Espanyol and after seven years in the Blaugrana youth system the man from Terrassa decided to further his career in Croatia, signing for Dinamo Zagreb.”

For the unversed, sporting director Deco flied to Leipzig this week to finalise the deal with the footballer.

Dani has never played in La Liga despite accumulating 39 caps for Spain.

