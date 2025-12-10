Sports
PlayStation has officially released its 2025 Wrap-Up, offering players a personalised summary of their year in gaming.

The recently introduced feature provides a review of every user’s most played games, total hours spent on single-player and multiplayer titles, trophy milestones, top genres, and a tailored PlayStation Plus playlist.

Moreover, the Wrap-Up consists of insights on accessory usage , such as time spent using PlayStation VR2, the PlayStation Portal, and your most-used DualSense controller design.

Players can access their 2025 report by visiting wrapup.playstation.com. To be eligible, players are required to be 18 or above, and must have a PlayStation account in their region, and they must have played 10 hours on a PS4 or PS5 between January 1 and December 31, 2025.

This year’s Wrap-Up will remain accessible until January 8, 2026, and it will continue updating by the end of December.

Following the completion, users can redeem an innovative glass-themed avatar and install their summary card.

PlayStation’s Wrap-Up joins the trend of end-of-year recaps made popular by Spotify Wrapped, with other platforms like Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon, and Discord.

The feature provides a fun-filled experience, reflecting on their gaming accomplishments, revisit favourite titles, and share their stats with friends as the year comes to a close.

