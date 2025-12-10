Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Sports

Aryna Sabalenka declares it's 'not fair' to play against transgender athletes

The world No. 1 is set to have a 'Battles of the Sexes' clash against Nick Kyrgios in the last week of December

  • By Hania Jamil
Aryna Sabalenka declares its not fair to play against transgender athletes
Aryna Sabalenka declares it's 'not fair' to play against transgender athletes

Aryna Sabalenka has given her honest thoughts on transgender athletes in women's sport.

The Women's Tennis Association's (WTA) gender participation policy has allowed transgender women to participate if they have declared their gender as female for a minimum of four years, have lowered testosterone levels and agree to testing procedures.

When asked about transgender athletes in an interview with Piers Morgan released on Tuesday, December 9, the four-time Grand Slam champion said, "That's a tricky question. I have nothing to do against them. But I feel like they still got a huge advantage over the women and I think it's not fair on women to face basically biological men."

The Belarusian, who was on the show to promote her Battle of the Sexes clash with Nick Kyrgios on December 28, added, "It's not fair. The woman has been working her whole life to reach her limit and then she has to face a man, who is biologically much stronger, so for me I don't agree with this kind of stuff in sport."

You Might Like:

Agreeing with Sabalenka, Kyrgios noted, "I think she hit the nail on the head."

In 2024 Britain's Lawn Tennis Association updated its rules to bar transgender women from competing in national and inter-club female competitions.

PlayStation joins year-end recaps trend with launch of '2025 Wrap-Up'

PlayStation joins year-end recaps trend with launch of '2025 Wrap-Up'

Gareth Bale breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's bond after years of speculation

Gareth Bale breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's bond after years of speculation
F1 2026: New rules, British rookie, and new team set to shake up grid

F1 2026: New rules, British rookie, and new team set to shake up grid
Anthony Joshua shuts down critics ahead of Jake Paul fight

Anthony Joshua shuts down critics ahead of Jake Paul fight
Lionel Messi makes history as first player to win consecutive MVP titles

Lionel Messi makes history as first player to win consecutive MVP titles
Lewis Hamilton unveils break plans after challenging Ferrari debut season

Lewis Hamilton unveils break plans after challenging Ferrari debut season
Arne Slot responds to Mohammed Salah's explosive interview: ‘No clue’

Arne Slot responds to Mohammed Salah's explosive interview: ‘No clue’
A’ja Wilson named Time Magazine’s 2025 Athlete of the Year

A’ja Wilson named Time Magazine’s 2025 Athlete of the Year
Mohamed Salah joins Messi, Ronaldo in elite athlete group with major nomination

Mohamed Salah joins Messi, Ronaldo in elite athlete group with major nomination

Kylian Mbappé injury concern adds pressure on Real Madrid before key game

Kylian Mbappé injury concern adds pressure on Real Madrid before key game
Dixie Deans, legendary Celtic striker dies at 79

Dixie Deans, legendary Celtic striker dies at 79
Carlos Alcaraz opens up on meeting Messi, Beckham at Eastern Conference

Carlos Alcaraz opens up on meeting Messi, Beckham at Eastern Conference

Latest News

New York judge orders release of Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 records

New York judge orders release of Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 records

Billie Eilish unveils James Cameron magic in 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film

Billie Eilish unveils James Cameron magic in 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film
Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian named among Forbes' 2025 Power Women

Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian named among Forbes' 2025 Power Women
Aryna Sabalenka declares it's 'not fair' to play against transgender athletes

Aryna Sabalenka declares it's 'not fair' to play against transgender athletes