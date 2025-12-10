Aryna Sabalenka has given her honest thoughts on transgender athletes in women's sport.
The Women's Tennis Association's (WTA) gender participation policy has allowed transgender women to participate if they have declared their gender as female for a minimum of four years, have lowered testosterone levels and agree to testing procedures.
When asked about transgender athletes in an interview with Piers Morgan released on Tuesday, December 9, the four-time Grand Slam champion said, "That's a tricky question. I have nothing to do against them. But I feel like they still got a huge advantage over the women and I think it's not fair on women to face basically biological men."
The Belarusian, who was on the show to promote her Battle of the Sexes clash with Nick Kyrgios on December 28, added, "It's not fair. The woman has been working her whole life to reach her limit and then she has to face a man, who is biologically much stronger, so for me I don't agree with this kind of stuff in sport."
Agreeing with Sabalenka, Kyrgios noted, "I think she hit the nail on the head."
In 2024 Britain's Lawn Tennis Association updated its rules to bar transgender women from competing in national and inter-club female competitions.